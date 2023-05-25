Icra lowers steel price forecasts for FY24 as Chinese exports weigh on market1 min read 25 May 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Icra has revised its baseline steel price predictions for FY2024, forecasting an average year-on-year decrease of 4-5% in domestic HRC prices, a stark contrast to the previously projected marginal year-on-year increase of 1-2%
New Delhi: Steel prices have been on a decline since the beginning of FY2024, with domestic hot rolled coil (HRC) prices plummeting 3.8% in the current quarter due to falling Chinese exports, rating agency Icra said in a report on Thursday.
