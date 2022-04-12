Steel stocks recover as cos see better demand, prices

Domestic steel prices are rising during the peak construction season before the monsoon sets in. According to an 11 April report by Nomura, hot-rolled coil prices in India rose by ₹5,280 a tonne in the first few days of April compared with the average price in March. Steel prices rose slower in the March quarter. Average steel price realization is likely to have increased 2-3% sequentially, or ₹2,000-2,500 a tonne during Q4, led by back-end price hikes in the domestic and export markets, according to analysts of Kotak Institutional Equities.