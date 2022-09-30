Sterlite Technologies aims for top 3 in global optic fibre mkt2 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 01:42 AM IST
- Agarwal said fibre density in India will have to scale up to cater to millions of 5G mobile and home wi-fi users
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Sterlite Technologies Limited plans to spend about ₹800 crore over FY23-24 on capex as it expands its fibre and optic cable manufacturing capacities amid heavy infrastructure spending by telcos that begin rolling out 5G services starting next month.