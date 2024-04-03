Industry
Sunset looms for PLIs with fading interest
Summary
- So far, the progress of the scheme has been slow in sectors like IT hardware, textile products and specialty steel, medical devices, automobile and auto components, ACC batteries, and white goods.
New Delhi: To increase the effectiveness of its marquee manufacturing incentive scheme, the Centre plans to review the performance of the scheme across sectors on a periodic basis and make necessary adjustments.
