Supply chain alternation to lift local steel prices from Dec lows: Report

“Anticipation of China-Australia coal trade resumption had already driven coking coal prices beyond $300 per tonne by late December. But with the Chinese new year nearing, uptick in trade volumes between Australia and China is expected only beyond March 2023. However, any major imports by China is anyways unlikely, given Chinese steel mills have already adjusted to Russian and Mongolian coal over the past two years, which comes at a healthy discount to landed Australian coal. With coal production in Australia unlikely to see any sharp increases due to environmental concerns, coking coal prices are set to stay elevated in 2023 around the $250-300 mark," said Hetal Gandhi, Director, CRISIL Research.