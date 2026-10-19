Surat manufacturers enter defence technical textiles sector, create jobs: ‘Earlier, these fabrics were imported’

Gujarat’s Surat, long known as a hub for sarees and synthetic fabrics, is now expanding into specialised technical textiles for the defence sector, with manufacturers increasingly producing high-performance fabrics domestically.

At the Laxmipati Group, traditional textile manufacturing is evolving to include specialised fabrics designed for defence applications, supporting domestic production, employment creation and India’s push for self-reliance.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Amit Mittal of the Laxmipati Group said fabrics that were previously imported are now being manufactured locally, creating jobs and supporting industrial growth.

“Earlier, these fabrics were imported. Now, they are being manufactured here, creating employment opportunities and helping industries grow. We are meeting domestic demand and hope to export these fabrics in the future,” he said.

How defence-grade fabrics are made Sanjay Sarawagi, managing director of the group, attributed the sector’s growth to Gujarat’s textile policy and government support for manufacturers.

“Gujarat has a very good textile policy, and industries have always received strong support. Entrepreneurs receive assistance through various government policies, and proposals are processed promptly, with cooperation from the bureaucracy,” the industry executive said.

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Manufacturing defence-grade textiles involves multiple stages, beginning with the chemical treatment of unfinished fabric, followed by processes to improve its strength, finish and performance. Specialised nylon fabrics, including high-tenacity varieties, are developed and processed for defence applications.

Rahul, an employee at the facility, told the news agency how the grey, unfinished fabric first undergoes chemical treatment and then for further processing to enhance its quality and strength.

Another employee, Naresh, added that the facility manufactures a range of fabrics for sarees, garments and defence applications.

While sarees use materials such as georgette and chiffon, defence textiles primarily involve nylon fabrics with specific strength and high-tenacity properties, he added, according to the news agency.

A boost to India's ‘Make in India’ initiative The diversification highlights Surat’s growing technical textile capabilities, with manufacturers moving beyond conventional fabrics to produce specialised materials for industrial and defence applications.

The move is expected to support domestic manufacturing, create jobs and contribute to the Centre’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives by reducing reliance on imports.

The ‘Make in India’ initiative was launched on September 25, 2014, with the objective of strengthening India’s manufacturing ecosystem and positioning the country as a global hub for manufacturing, design and innovation.