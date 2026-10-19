Gujarat’s Surat, long known as a hub for sarees and synthetic fabrics, is now expanding into specialised technical textiles for the defence sector, with manufacturers increasingly producing high-performance fabrics domestically.
At the Laxmipati Group, traditional textile manufacturing is evolving to include specialised fabrics designed for defence applications, supporting domestic production, employment creation and India’s push for self-reliance.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Amit Mittal of the Laxmipati Group said fabrics that were previously imported are now being manufactured locally, creating jobs and supporting industrial growth.
“Earlier, these fabrics were imported. Now, they are being manufactured here, creating employment opportunities and helping industries grow. We are meeting domestic demand and hope to export these fabrics in the future,” he said.
Sanjay Sarawagi, managing director of the group, attributed the sector’s growth to Gujarat’s textile policy and government support for manufacturers.
“Gujarat has a very good textile policy, and industries have always received strong support. Entrepreneurs receive assistance through various government policies, and proposals are processed promptly, with cooperation from the bureaucracy,” the industry executive said.
Manufacturing defence-grade textiles involves multiple stages, beginning with the chemical treatment of unfinished fabric, followed by processes to improve its strength, finish and performance. Specialised nylon fabrics, including high-tenacity varieties, are developed and processed for defence applications.
Rahul, an employee at the facility, told the news agency how the grey, unfinished fabric first undergoes chemical treatment and then for further processing to enhance its quality and strength.
Another employee, Naresh, added that the facility manufactures a range of fabrics for sarees, garments and defence applications.
While sarees use materials such as georgette and chiffon, defence textiles primarily involve nylon fabrics with specific strength and high-tenacity properties, he added, according to the news agency.
The diversification highlights Surat’s growing technical textile capabilities, with manufacturers moving beyond conventional fabrics to produce specialised materials for industrial and defence applications.
The move is expected to support domestic manufacturing, create jobs and contribute to the Centre’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives by reducing reliance on imports.
The ‘Make in India’ initiative was launched on September 25, 2014, with the objective of strengthening India’s manufacturing ecosystem and positioning the country as a global hub for manufacturing, design and innovation.
The manufacturing sector has since recorded strong growth in recent years, while production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have contributed to increased investment, production and exports, ANI reported earlier, citing government data. As of March 31, 2026, the PLI schemes had attracted around ₹2.40 lakh crore in actual investment and generated production and sales worth approximately ₹23.8 lakh crore, with exports worth around ₹15.2 lakh crore and more than 14.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.