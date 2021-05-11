Surge in China’s factory-gate prices adds to inflation worries
China's factory-gate prices rose 6.8% in April, the fastest growth since October 2017
China’s factory-gate prices jumped by the most in 3½ years in April, driven by surging commodities prices, raising concerns that inflationary pressures could spread globally.
The country’s consumer-price index, a measure of inflation that tracks prices for a basket of goods and services, rose 0.9% in April from a year earlier, reaching a seven-month high. The producer-price index, a gauge of factory-gate prices, rose 6.8% last month, the fastest pace since October 2017, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.
