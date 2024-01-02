SUV allure lifts passenger vehicle sales past 4 million in 2023
Summary
- The increase in wholesales came even as costlier models and pricier inputs lifted vehicle prices by an average of 10% during the year
Consumers flocked to sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to drive passenger vehicle (PV) sales beyond four million in 2023, a top industry executive said, as they continued to disengage from sedans and hatchbacks. This, even as the vehicles themselves turned costlier by an average of 10% during the year.