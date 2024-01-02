SUV allure lifts passenger vehicle sales past 4 million in 2023

Hyundai expects as much as 65% of its sales to come from SUVs next year, and sees SUVs as a segment growing to 53-54% of total PV sales. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is chasing a 25% share in the segment by the end of FY24, and currently draws over 23% of its sales from SUVs. SUV-focused Mahindra & Mahindra continues to see a strong inflow of new orders, even as supply chain challenges for some products are still leading to long waiting periods.

