Suzuki, Hyundai chart plans to make India an export hub

“The Indian government’s intent to promote exports and manufacturing from India in the next decade has enthused the likes of Suzuki, Hyundai and others. The covid pandemic has also shown the need to have multiple sources. If Suzuki finally decides to make India the sole hub for production (of Swift), then exports of Maruti is expected to benefit immensely. Also, given its production capacity in India, financially it will make sense as well," the person said.