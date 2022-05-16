NEW DELHI : Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan’s Suzuki MotorCorp, has been allotted a 100-acre plot by the Haryana government for a proposed manufacturing unit for motorcycles, according to people aware of the development.

The site is in the same area as the 800-acre plot allotted to carmaker Maruti Suzuki in the Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Kharkhoda in the Sonipat district of Haryana to set up a manufacturing facility.

The carmaker completed the land allotment process last week.

Records by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation showed a 100-acre land parcel on auction, which deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala confirmed was being considered for Suzuki Motorcycle India.

The company declined to respond to Mint’s query.

It is likely to make an official announcement in this matter soon.

Suzuki Motorcycle India is predominantly a premium motorcycle play.

The company sells bikes under the Hayabusa brand in India and also sells scooters such as the Access 125 and Burgman Street, which are the primary volume drivers for the company.

India is also an important export hub for Suzuki.

In April, the original equipment manufacturer sold 71,987 units, 7.5% less than the 77,849 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

For Maruti Suzuki, however, the plan to move to Kharkhoda was a long time in the making.

Discussions with the Haryana government had been on for a while to finalize a location for shifting Maruti’s Gurgaon manufacturing facility, with an annual capacity of close to 700,000 units, to the outskirts of the city in view of the increasing congestion in the area.

“The first plant with a manufacturing capacity of 250,000 vehicles per annum is expected to be commissioned by 2025 subject to administrative approvals. In the first phase, the investment would be more than ₹11,000 crores," the company said.