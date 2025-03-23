Industry
How Tamil Nadu wooed Nike, Crocs, Puma and Adidas
N Madhavan 9 min read 23 Mar 2025, 08:12 PM IST
Summary
- Foreign non-leather contract manufacturers are investing about ₹17,550 crore in the state. But it wasn’t easy to convince them—the companies had concerns around the quality of workforce and red tapism. Here’s the inside story on how Tamil Nadu sold itself as the footwear capital of India.
Chennai: For P. Jayalakshmi, a native of V Kalathur village in Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu, life seemed like a disaster till about 15 months ago. Her husband, a tailor, did not earn enough to run the family. They were dependent on their extended family and that came at a cost. Her mother-in-law routinely ill-treated her and not a day went by without a fight. In her mid-30s, she had given up all hope of a better life.
