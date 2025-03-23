How Tamil Nadu wooed Nike, Crocs, Puma and Adidas

A. Jaya, also from V Kalathur, was shunned by her neighbours as she invariably ended up asking them for a loan every now and then. Being farm labourers, she and her husband barely managed to earn ₹5,000 a month, far less than the needs of her six-member family. She now works at JR One Kothari Footwear’s canteen and earns ₹10,000 a month. Her neighbours, she said, now make eye contact with her and speak with more respect. A few of them even ask her for money.