Tata Steel begins operations at Neelanchal Ispat Nigam plant in Odisha

Tata Steel has plans to invest in the NINL site to build a dedicated 4.5 million tons per annum long products complex over the next few years
After it was acquired by a Tata Steel subsidiary for ₹12,000 crore in a bidding process, Odisha-based Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) started its operations on Monday, a statement said.
For several reasons, the 1.1 million tons steel-making facility was closed for almost two years.
Tata Steel unit Tata Steel Long Products (TSLP) said in a statement that the restart of the blast furnace of its subsidiary NINL has reached a milestone just 90 days after the completion of its acquisition on July 4, 2022.
T V Narendran, Chairman of Tata Steel Long Products Ltd & NINL said, “Given that the site was not in operation for two years, we wanted to restart the furnace quickly, deploying and demonstrating Tata Steel's strong execution capabilities.
Narendran, who is also the CEO & Managing Director of parent Tata Steel, said the focus is now on ramping up production gradually to rated capacity as per plan.
Tata Steel plans to invest in the NINL facility in the next fewyears to build a purpose-built long products complex with an annual capacity of 4.5 million tonnes.
