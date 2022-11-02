Tata Steel flags off first-ever consignment of Tata Aggreto & Tata Nirman to BRO

Uttam Singh, Vice President Iron Making, Tata Steel said, “The slag we are now sending to BRO for building roads in Arunachal Pradesh is a great example of how circular economy works at Tata Steel. We are committed to deliver sustainable products having minimal ecological footprint by adopting newer technologies and developing new products & applications." He further said that “We are happy to note that Border Roads Organization (BRO) under Arunank Division in association with CRRI will be constructing roads in Arunachal Pradesh and we are proud to partner in this pioneering initiative for nation building."