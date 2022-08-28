Tata Steel signs MoU with Punjab govt to set up a plant in Ludhiana

“Punjab is an ideal location for our electric arc furnace given its proximity to the market and scrap generating Auto hub. Steel produced through the recycled route entails lower resource consumption and lower carbon emissions, which reinforces our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations. We see a good long-term potential of growth for steel making through scrap route in India, if effective and simplified scrap collection policies are made and implemented," T. V. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Steel said.