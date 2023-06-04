Tata to build India’s first lithium-ion cell manufacturing gigafactory in Gujarat. Details here2 min read 04 Jun 2023, 03:33 PM IST
A giga-factory of this kind will be operational in Gujarat for the production of the first-ever lithium-ion cells in India. This plant will have an estimated initial investment of around Rs.13,000 crore and will have a production capacity of 20 GWh
Tata Group signed an agreement with the Gujarat state government to set up a giga-factory for manufacturing lithium-ion cells, with an estimated initial investment of around 130 billion rupees ($1.6 billion).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×