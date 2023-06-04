Tata Group signed an agreement with the Gujarat state government to set up a giga-factory for manufacturing lithium-ion cells, with an estimated initial investment of around 130 billion rupees ($1.6 billion).

A giga-factory of this kind will be operational in Gujarat for the production of the first-ever lithium-ion cells in India. This plant will have an estimated initial investment of around Rs.13,000 crore and will have a production capacity of 20 GWh. It will generate direct and indirect employment for more than 13,000 people. The state government is committed to increasing carbon-free, energy-efficient, and clean energy production by boosting the production of electric vehicles and reducing carbon emissions.

An MoU has been concluded between the Government of Gujarat and the Tata Group in Gandhinagar. This MOU is an outcome of the newly formulated Electronics Policy.

The CEO of Tata Group’s subsidiary company, Tata Agaratas Energy Storage Solutions Private Limited, and the Secretary of Science and Technology of the Government of Gujarat, Mr. Vijay Nehra signed and exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of the Chief Minister.

“Gujarat’s remarkable progress in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of net zero carbon emissions includes a commitment to 100 percent electric vehicle adoption and a significant reduction of 50 percent in carbon emissions by 2030," according to a state government document posted on its website.

In this context, the usage of EVs will increase the dependence on lithium-ion batteries. With the establishment of Tata Group’s plant, Gujarat will become a leading state in lithium-ion cell manufacturing and will also receive assistance in setting up a battery manufacturing eco-system in the state.

Chief Principal Secretary to the CM Shri K. Kailashnathan, Chief Secretary Shri Raj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Shri Pankaj Joshi, and senior officials from the Tata Group were present during the MoU signing.