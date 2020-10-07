Tesla’s entry may electrify EV sector

“Entry of Tesla might convince other global manufacturers to invest here. However, it will be important for Tesla and other entities to understand the Indian ecosystem. Tesla needs to set up its charging network and offer different ways of ownership of cars since they are expensive by Indian standards," said Suvranil Majumdar, head of EV projects at International Finance Corp. According to Mazumdar, Tesla’s proposed R&D facility in India will also help create an EV ecosystem and build a supply chain.