‘Tesla scheme’ sputters, govt may extend deadline for foreign EV firms
Manas Pimpalkhare 5 min read 14 Oct 2025, 04:07 pm IST
Summary
Steep localization standards and bank guarantee rules seem to have discouraged most foreign electric vehicle (EV) makers from signing up for the 'Tesla scheme'.
New Delhi: With no global automaker showing interest so far in India’s flagship plan to promote electric car manufacturing, the government is considering extending the scheme's 21 October deadline, two people aware of the matter said.
