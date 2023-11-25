Tesla vs. Toyota Is the New Hot Battle in Cars
Tim Higgins , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Nov 2023, 06:30 PM IST
SummaryElon Musk’s vision for an electric-vehicle future is being challenged by Toyota and its re-energized hybrid plans.
A year ago, the debate between EVs and hybrids looked settled. Now, Elon Musk’s vision for an electric-vehicle future is being challenged anew by Toyota and its re-energized hybrid plans.
