Tesla vs. Toyota Is the New Hot Battle in Cars

He has long been dismissive of hybrids—even though Toyota helped Tesla early on with an investment and sweetheart deal on its first assembly factory. “You want to go all electric because that is the truly sustainable path," he told The Wall Street Journal years ago. “If you split the baby and you have a car that is trying to be a good gasoline car and a good electric car, you end up being not as compelling as either a pure gasoline or pure electric."