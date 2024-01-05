Tesla weighs smaller batteries for its India car
Summary
- Batteries comprise the biggest chunk of an EV’s bill of materials, and strapping on a smaller battery would be crucial for Tesla to realize a ₹20 lakh electric car
Elon Musk-led Tesla is exploring fast-charging small batteries to cut the cost of its proposed most affordable car to help crack the price-sensitive Indian market, people aware of the matter said. Such batteries are already in use in China, and Tesla conveyed to the Indian government that it could look at bringing the technology for its cars in India.