Tesla weighs smaller batteries for its India car

To be sure, fast charging technology is already available in India. There are some public fast chargers capable of replenishing a regular Tata Nexon EV, the most popular electric car in India, from 20% battery level to 80% in under an hour, compared to the several hours that home charging entails. This translates to adding 180-200km range in an hour of charging. In comparison, Tesla’s existing fast chargers claim to give more than 230km range in just 15 minutes.