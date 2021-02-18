Texas winter storm strikes chip makers, compounding supply woes

Texas winter storm strikes chip makers, compounding supply woes3 min read . 01:51 PM IST
- Samsung, NXP and others are asked to power down factories in state to help conserve energy
Severe weather conditions hitting much of the U.S. have caused some semiconductor companies to idle production capacity, threatening to exacerbate a chip shortage that has already prompted car makers to curtail output at some plants.
South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co., one of the world’s biggest chip makers, operates two factories in Austin, Texas, and was asked by local authorities to shut those down on Tuesday, said a company spokeswoman. Samsung expects to resume production as soon as possible and, the spokeswoman said, was waiting for electricity provider Austin Energy to advise when the chip maker’s operations could start up again.
