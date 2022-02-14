Textiles ministry extends timeline for submission of PLI applications

The Ministry of Textiles on Monday extended the timeline for submission of applications under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for textiles by another 14 days, till February 28. The earlier deadline for submission of online application under the PLI scheme for textiles was Monday, which was extended from January 31.

The government had in December approved the PLI scheme for textiles, offering incentives worth ₹10,683 crore over five years for manufacture of man-made Fibre apparels- jerseys, overcoats, trousers, shifting, etc., man-made Fibre fabrics and products of technical textiles.

The scheme had got Cabinet’s nod in September and is focused at expanding MMFs and technical textiles segments’ value chain to help India regain its dominant status in global textiles trade. This comes at a time when India's share of global exports have gradually declined over the last few years. The scheme is operational from 24 September, 2021 to 31 March 2030.

