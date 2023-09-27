The Biden administration embraces place-based industrial policy
Summary
- But building whole industries from scratch is easier promised than done
For several days in late June, Ro Khanna, who represents part of Silicon Valley in Congress, travelled through some of the most un-Silicon-Valley-like places in America—eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. These were once thriving manufacturing hubs and are now shells of their former selves. He was there to hear people talk about how job losses at factories had affected their communities. There were stories of broken pension and health-care promises, suicide, shattered families and itinerant job-seeking.