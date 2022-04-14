The growing lure of upcycled products

All this comes not a moment too soon, given that the fashion industry is known to have some of the most environment unfriendly practices, from using up 1.5 trillion litres of water to cutting down 70 million trees every year (some sources peg this number at 200 million). Stefano Funari, founder, I was a Sari, says in a TED talk that the industry also accounts for 10% of global carbon emissions and 20% of waste water. According to the Ellen Macarthur Foundation, garment companies alone will add 22 million tonnes of microfibers in the ocean by 2050, and will also increase their share of the carbon budget from 2% to 26%. And each season, the fashion industry overproduces to the extent of 30-40%—clothes that don’t even hit the markets but head straight to wasteland.