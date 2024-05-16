The lithium price crash should be good news for EV makers. It isn’t.
Summary
- Rather than stoking demand, the 80% drop in lithium prices from November 2022 to February 2024 may have caused potential customers to delay their purchase in expectation of even lower prices ahead, a top Tata Motors official said.
Prices of lithium, a key constituent of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, crashed by a staggering 80% from November 2022 to February 2024. That should have been good news for EV makers, which had been slashing prices to sell their vehicles for less. However, according to India's largest EV maker, the crash may instead have dampened demand by causing potential customers to put off their purchase of an EV in expectation of even lower prices ahead.