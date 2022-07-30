The microchip era is giving way to the megachip age

Stacking chiplets also allows Intel to increase performance of its next-generation desktop and server chips without increasing their (two-dimensional) footprint, or their total power consumption, he notes. That might seem counterintuitive, but it helps to understand that the amount of power a chip uses is a design decision, and saving on power is one of the highest priorities of the industry. Stacked chiplets can allow engineers to squeeze more out of existing designs by economizing on the time and energy required for different parts of the chip to communicate. But when performance is the priority, chiplets can also be used to make microchips bigger—and more power-hungry.