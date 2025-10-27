The quiet gear shift under way at India's auto part makers
Large Indian component makers are collaborating with automakers closer than ever before, jointly ideating complex steering, chassis and braking systems, before building and delivering them. The shift to so-called Tier 0.5 manufacturing marks a shift in their traditional role of making individual parts as ordered, as vehicle systems become increasingly complex and diverse.