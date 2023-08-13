The South is fast becoming America’s industrial heartland
- Joe Biden’s manufacturing boom is accelerating the region’s rise
In popular perception America’s industrial heartland is its Midwest. Just look at where President Joe Biden has travelled for many of his big made-in-America speeches: Ohio thrice, Michigan twice and Wisconsin. (These, helpfully, are also political battleground states.) But look at where the money is flowing, and a different picture emerges. It is the South—a region running from Texas to Virginia—that is fast becoming America’s new industrial heartland (see map).
