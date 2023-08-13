The South is fast becoming America’s industrial heartland

Still, an increase in manufacturing may reshape political priorities in other ways. Susan Elkington, president of Toyota’s Kentucky plant in Georgetown, notes how companies there are struggling to find enough workers—a national concern that is especially acute in factory towns. One solution is to lure more women into work: in Kentucky only 53% are in the labour force, among the lowest rates in the country. That, in turn, points to a need for more child care. Toyota provides onsite day care for its employees, but many workers elsewhere struggle to get similar support. “It’s difficult to find quality child care, and then it is difficult to afford it," says Ms Elkington. State funding for child care is an objective which Mr Biden failed to enshrine in law, but manufacturers may yet push it to the fore at the state and local level.