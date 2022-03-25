There is a renaissance happening in Indian manufacturing

“I think capital is not a constraint anymore, and neither is the ability to organize labour [for the industry]. I think we have moved to an era where we have to start leveraging technology to make our capital equipment and processes world-class so we can compete with the world. If we do that and start owning, or at least controlling, the primary technology with which we produce our goods, we will be well-positioned to become the factory of the world. There is a renassaince happening in Indian manufacturing. In the last three-four years, I have seen more excitement in manufacturing than ever before. There is a lot of high quality talent that's coming into this space and even the capital markets have appreciated that," said Vivek Vikram Singh, CEO and Managing Director of Sona Comstar, a leading automotive components supplier and exporter to ICE (internal combustion engines) and EV (electric vehicles) OEMs.