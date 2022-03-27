There is an urgent need to move towards green steel: minister

The steel industry has made great strides in production by moving from 22 million tonnes in 1991 to 120 million tonnes in 2021-22, said union minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh at the inauguration of the “Making India Atmanirbhar in Steel – Role of Secondary Steel Sector" on Sunday.

"Strategy needs to be devised to reach target of 300 million tonnes by 2030 and 500 million tonnes by 2047."

The minister said that the increase of Iron ore production and other needed raw materials need proper strategic directions with suitable policy support.

"There is an urgent need to move towards green steel. Iron and steel industry will be big beneficiary as coal can be replaced by Hydrogen and our dependency on import of coal also will reduce."

The Minister of State for Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste in his address urged the industry to be vocal about their requirements and put views of the industry forward with the confidence that they will be heard and the Government will work towards establishing an industry – friendly environment in our country.

"Secondary steel sector is a diverse industry in itself. Ideas generated through the conference will be helpful in setting policy directions for the Government," state minister added.

The Conference has been organised with aim of providing a platform to players in the Secondary Steel sector to share their views on the challenges faced by the sector and ways in which the Ministry can create an ecosystem in which the industry can thrive.

