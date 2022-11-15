To compete with China, India might need to open up to it3 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 07:27 PM IST
Inviting in Chinese companies would help India scale up electronics manufacturing, despite geopolitical tensions
Inviting in Chinese companies would help India scale up electronics manufacturing, despite geopolitical tensions
India doesn’t see eye to eye with China on several issues, especially ones related to their border. But the South Asian nation might be coming to realize that to become an electronics manufacturing hub, it may need the support of its sometimes hostile neighbor.