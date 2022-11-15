To compete with China, India might need to open up to it

But the Indian industry body’s latest recommendations highlight the importance of China in the global supply chain, even as companies look to diversify away from it, many with a “China-plus-one" policy for sourcing. Over the last two decades, electronics manufacturers have built deep supply chains in China. The technical know-how and competence to make electronic components at scale may be hard to replicate by homegrown manufacturers, especially since India remains resource constrained. There are few substantial businesses engaged in large-scale component manufacturing in India.