Toy imports decline in 3 years as India registers 8k MSMEs for manufacturing

“Data of proportion of imported toys in the domestic market is not maintained. However, Government has taken a series of steps to promote domestic manufacturing of toys to ensure that no sub-standard, unsafe cheap toys are imported into India. The government has taken significant steps for promoting domestic toy industry in the country, including mandatory sample testing of each imported consignment of toys, enhancement of Basic Customs Duty on Toys from 20% to 60%, implementation of Toys (Quality Control) Order with effect from 01.01.2021, etc," the statement added.