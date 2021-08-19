Toyota succumbs to chip shortage and shuts factories

The Japanese car maker had touted its ability to insulate itself from the global shortages that burned its peers thanks to stockpiles of components and close relationships with suppliers. At a February briefing, chief financial officer Kenta Kon said people outside Toyota were saying the semiconductor shortages could last through the summer, but he said Toyota’s own people were telling him, “It doesn’t look like it will go that far."

