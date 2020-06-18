BENGALURU : Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd has temporarily shut its plant in Bidadi, near Bengaluru, after two employees tested positive for covid-19.

The employees last attended work on 7 June and 16 June respectively, according to a company statement.

“Operations at TKM plant have already been temporarily suspended so that required disinfection can be carried out at the plant," it said.

The development is a blow to the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government, which has been trying to further ease lockdown restrictions, and reopen more businesses and activities to revive the state’s economy.

Karnataka has seen a surge in cases since it allowed interstate movement of people almost a month ago.

Toyota resumed operations on 26 May after two months of coronavirus-induced lockdown that forced shut both its factories in Karnataka.

It had partially resumed factory operations with a reduced workforce, while employees in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata continue to work from home.

“As a first step and through appropriate contact tracing, Toyota Kirloskar has started identifying all those employees who may have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees for necessary treatment and quarantine wherever necessary, and is in contact with the local government authorities," the company said.

The company said it has extended all necessary support to the infected workers for medical treatment as well as quarantine.

“The company is in touch with the families of the infected employees so as to support them to handle this situation carefully without further complications," it added.

