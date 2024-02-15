Tractor industry in a rough spot; Mahindra expects sales to drop 10% in Q4
However, M&M group CEO Anish Shah said the tractor market was coming off its best-ever volumes in the past three years, and that 'the rural economy is doing reasonably well'.
New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s largest tractor maker, expects the drop in demand for tractors so far this fiscal year to worsen. It expects a 10% decline in sales in the ongoing quarter, taking the overall decline in the segment to 5% for FY24 from just over 4% at present, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto & farm equipment sectors at Mahindra & Mahindra told Mint.