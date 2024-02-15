Tractor industry in a rough spot; Mahindra expects sales to drop 10% in Q4

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s largest tractor maker, expects the drop in demand for tractors so far this fiscal year to worsen. It expects a 10% decline in sales in the ongoing quarter, taking the overall decline in the segment to 5% for FY24 from just over 4% at present, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto & farm equipment sectors at Mahindra & Mahindra told Mint .

However, group CEO Anish Shah said the tractor market was coming off its best-ever volumes in the past three years, and though several positive and negative factors were affecting rural demand, "the rural economy is doing reasonably well".

Jejurikar said, "We expect the tractor industry to be more negative than what we'd thought, based on what we've seen over the past few months. We expect tractor volumes to be at -5% for the full year. Q4 will be more negative than that. Right now the industry is at -4%, which will go to -5%, so you'll see roughly 10% negative growth in Q4."

Shah added, "We're not looking at farm sales declining as rural distress. It's just part of the cycle right now. If you look at the sector from a longer-term standpoint, we're in pretty good shape and this is par for the course from our perspective."

The company sold 101,000 tractors in the December quarter, 4.1% fewer than in the same quarter of the previous year. For Escorts, tractor sales came in at 25,999 units in the quarter, down 7.2% from a year ago. For the same quarter, industry volumes were down 4.9% at 2.35 lakh tractors.

Last week, tractor maker Escorts Kubota Ltd said it expected the tractor market to shrink 6-7% from FY23, when the industry clocked its best-ever sales volumes. "We are looking at about a 12% to 13% decline in Q4 vis-a-vis last year. So overall the year will end at about 890,000-895,000 units sold. This is on a high base, but this will still be the second-highest year of sales for the industry", said Neeraj Mehra, head, Farmtrac and Powertrac sales at Escorts Kubota.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 61% year-on-year surge in standalone net profit to ₹2,454 crore and a 16% year-on-year jump in revenue to ₹25,642 crore in Q3 as it captured a larger share of the domestic SUV market. Jejurikar said the company was set to ramp-up production capacity for its UVs to 49,000 units by the end of Q4FY24, but added that sales for the quarter will remain flat as the automaker ramps down production of its XUV300 SUV and aligns production with demand for specific variants.

According to Mahindra, an increase in government spending on rural and agricultural development will be key to boost buying-sentiment for tractors.

Jejurikar said, “There are positives and negatives (shaping rural demand). The negatives are coming out of the fact that there was a monsoon shortfall this year. Also, water reservoir levels are in the negative after many years. So we're 5% below LPA (long period average).

"There are a few factors that will drive rural sentiment – such as good monsoons and sentiment around water-reservoir levels. Another factor is an increase in government spending. At some stage after elections, we will see that. The interim budget was focussed this time but after the elections we'll likely see a grand plan to grow India's economy. We need to start seeing government spending in rural areas move up because that is a key driver of rural prosperity and their household income comes from many other sources than just farming.

"The good news is we are seeing positive terms of trade: right now output inflation is 6% and input inflation is 3%, so the positive 3% in terms of trade is a good situation."

Economists feel rural customers could be deferring the purchase of capital goods such as tractors until interest rates are lower, which is expected to happen over the course of the year. However, Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, told Mint that the late arrival of cold weather in northern India, and the expected underproduction of pulses in the Deccan region may keep up the pressure on farm incomes.

“Tractors are capital goods so purchase decisions for this segment may not directly be related to farmers' income, because they borrow from financial institutions and the assumption is their income over the repayment tenure won't consistently fall. But when a crop doesn't do well, you may want to defer fresh investments. The next few quarters will depend on the rabi crop. Cold weather arrived in the northern belt in February, which should have happened in December or January, so crop fructification will be affected. For the rabi harvest, we expect wheat to be normal and pulses to be lower than usual," Sabnavis said.

