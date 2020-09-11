Tractors volumes to grow 7-9% in FY21: Icra

Mumbai: Credit rating agency Icra Ltd has revised its forecast for the tractor industry from earlier growth estimate of 2-4% to 7-9% in FY21.

The revision in growth forecast for tractors comes on the back of strong demand revival after initial setbacks had hurt production and sales volumes. These setbacks include complete lockdown during April – May, followed by intermittent lockdowns across different regions during June-July, which led to supply chain constraints.

Tractor wholesales, as reported by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), Escorts Ltd and Sonalika Tractors, grew 73% year-on-year to 38,458 units in August. The three companies together account for about 60% of the domestic tractor market.

Icra estimates that the overall domestic tractor industry has recorded about 72% growth in wholesale volumes and 27% growth in retail volumes on a YoY basis in August.

“The strong revival in tractor volumes in the month of August’20 were aided by healthy rabi cash flows across regions and progress of monsoon, which is in line with the forecasts. Further, OEMs have been ramping up production levels to stock inventory ahead of the festive season and are gearing up for healthy sales for the rest of the year," said Shamsher Dewan, vice president at Icra.

While covid-19 related uncertainty still continues to exist, the rural agriculture economy is supporting the growth in tractor demand, the Icra note said, adding that tractors have marked the strongest recovery in the wake of covid-19 led disruptions when compared with the automotive segments.

It said that farmer sentiments are expected to remain positive through the year aided by healthy cash flows across regions, stable crop prices, government support in the form of rural spending and procurement of farm produce. That apart, favourable kharif crop outlook backed by improved sowing, high water reservoir levels and adequate labour availability augur well for continued growth in the demand for tractors.

It said that rating agency’s channel checks suggest not more than 10-20% farmers have opted for moratorium, which underlines adequate financing availability supporting tractor sales.

However, Rohan Kanwar Gupta, assistant vice president, Icra said that one cannot rule out the downside risk emanating from spells of unfavorable rainfall and floods leading to crop damage and supply chain disruption, if any.

“Based on the prevailing circumstances, the credit outlook on the sector remains ‘Stable’," he said.

