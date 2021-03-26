Subscribe
Home >Industry >Manufacturing >TSMC still has the edge over Intel in brewing foundry fight

TSMC still has the edge over Intel in brewing foundry fight

Photo AFP
2 min read . 01:49 PM IST JACKY WONG, The Wall Street Journal

  • Intel is moving in, but the incumbent will be tough to dislodge

Intel’s plan to get back into semiconductor leadership has been well-received by investors. But Taiwanese chip champion TSMC still looks well-placed to weather the challenge.

Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s chief executive officer, surprised the market this week by saying the company would go into the foundry business—making chips for others. Intel has been known as an integrated device manufacturer, designing and making chips in-house. Mr. Gelsinger’s IDM 2.0 vision arrives as Asian rivals like TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics are getting ahead in cutting-edge chip-making technology.

