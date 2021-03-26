TSMC still has the edge over Intel in brewing foundry fight

Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s chief executive officer, surprised the market this week by saying the company would go into the foundry business—making chips for others. Intel has been known as an integrated device manufacturer, designing and making chips in-house. Mr. Gelsinger’s IDM 2.0 vision arrives as Asian rivals like TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics are getting ahead in cutting-edge chip-making technology.

