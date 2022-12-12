Two-wheeler firms set for flex fuel push by 2024: Siam exec

Two-wheeler manufacturers are preparing to mass produce flexible fuel vehicles by 2024, K.N. Radhakrishnan, chairman of the council on two-wheelers at Siam, and director and chief executive officer of TVS Motor Co., said on Monday
New Delhi: Two-wheeler manufacturers are preparing to mass produce flexible fuel vehicles by 2024, K.N. Radhakrishnan, chairman of the council on two-wheelers at Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), and director and chief executive officer of TVS Motor Co., said on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Two-wheeler manufacturers are preparing to mass produce flexible fuel vehicles by 2024, K.N. Radhakrishnan, chairman of the council on two-wheelers at Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), and director and chief executive officer of TVS Motor Co., said on Monday.
Along with passenger vehicles manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, seven two-wheeler companies have presented flex fuel vehicle prototypes, ahead of the government’s 1 April 2023 deadline for E20 fuel compliance for the auto industry.
Along with passenger vehicles manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, seven two-wheeler companies have presented flex fuel vehicle prototypes, ahead of the government’s 1 April 2023 deadline for E20 fuel compliance for the auto industry.
While homegrown original equipment manufacturers like TVS Motor Co., Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp. displayed indigenous BS-VI-compliant flex fuel prototypes, Japan’s Yamaha and Honda imported the two-wheelers to India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Some companies sell E20-compliant vehicles markets such as Brazil. E20 fuel uses 20% ethanol blending. India’s automotive sector is mandated to roll out vehicles with E20 compliant engines by 2025.
“We are all working under the aegis of Siam with a roadmap for introducing flex fuel vehicles. By October - December 2023, we will all showcase tooled-up pilot of flex fuel two-wheelers. And by September - October 2024, we all will work towards mass production of at least one model of flex fuel two-wheeler per manufacturer," Radhakrishnan said.
The industry urged minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari to consider lower tax rates for such vehicles to aid customer adoption.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The most important thing a customer looks at is the total cost of ownership. Total cost of ownership (TCO)-based pricing of flex fuel vehicles will be necessary given the lower mileage to the customer... and at least in the initial days, a lower GST will help us to sustain the demand. Finally, we would like a clear roadmap for E20-E85 fuel and the quality of fuel availability", he added.
Maruti Suzuki India unveiled a flex-fuel variant of the WagonR and sought “correct" accounting of green house gas emission benefits for Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE-II) norms. While existing guidelines accord the benefit of lower tail pipe emissions to the calculation of CAFE-II benefits, Siam said greenhouse gas reduction from the environment in the process of manufacturing bioethanol should also reflect in the calculation standards.
Alisha Sachdev is an assistant editor with Mint based in Delhi. She reports on the auto and mobility sector, with a special focus on emerging clean mobility technologies. She also focusses on developing multimedia properties for Mint and currently hosts the 'In A Minute' series and the Mint Primer podcast. Previously, she has worked with CNBC-TV18 and NDTV.