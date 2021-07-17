Two-wheeler sales growth in FY22 will be lower than predicted: Crisil

“Though forecasts of normal monsoons in the impending season bode well for the rural segment, higher rate of covid-19 infections in rural areas will impact income levels and constrain offtake, for most of the first half of fiscal 2022. Moreover, unlike during the first covid wave, channel inventory for the industry was higher at 40-45 days in April 2021 compared to 20-25 days in April 2020 due to BS VI transition. Hence, benefit of channel filling will not be available this fiscal, as the impact of the covid wave abates from Q2 of current fiscal, resulting in lower growth," said Gautam Shahi, director, Crisil Ratings.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}