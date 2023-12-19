Two-wheelers are picking up, but will it last?

How is the sales trend changing now?

The change of sentiment in two-wheeler buying started to reflect in higher production levels towards the end of the second quarter this fiscal, as companies started to ramp up manufacturing ahead of the festive season. Thanks partly to the low base of last year, wholesale dispatches of two-wheelers were 20% and 31% higher in October and November, respectively, compared to 2022 levels. For the September-November period combined, retail sales were 9% higher. For the fiscal year till November, two-wheeler wholesales emerged from flat sales to a nearly 10% growth so far.