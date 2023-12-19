Two-wheelers are picking up, but will it last?

NEW DELHI :Two-wheeler sales are speeding again. At least that’s what production data and retail sales in the festive months of September, October and November show. Does it mean the segment, hurt by income disruptions during covid, is back on its feet? Mint explains.
How did two-wheelers sell in festival months?
In November, registrations of new two-wheelers in India clocked a record 2.25 million units, surpassing a record previously set in March 2020 by 177,000 vehicles. This is the first time after the BS-VI changeover and the pandemic-related lockdowns that two-wheeler retails have surpassed a pre-covid sales record, especially in a festive month, while passenger vehicle sales have been setting new records every month this year. New launches and a growing sense of affluence in the middle class have caused the Indian passenger market to remain resilient, but the two-wheeler market has been witnessing decadal low volumes.
How is the sales trend changing now?
The change of sentiment in two-wheeler buying started to reflect in higher production levels towards the end of the second quarter this fiscal, as companies started to ramp up manufacturing ahead of the festive season. Thanks partly to the low base of last year, wholesale dispatches of two-wheelers were 20% and 31% higher in October and November, respectively, compared to 2022 levels. For the September-November period combined, retail sales were 9% higher. For the fiscal year till November, two-wheeler wholesales emerged from flat sales to a nearly 10% growth so far.
What’s driving the recovery in the two-wheeler market?
The two-wheeler segment is in an upcycle after two years of weak sales, which industry experts expect will play out for at least two more quarters. As the market gets used to higher prices, appetite for entry-level purchases is improving. Many buyers who stayed away are returning, with purchase decisions aided by discounts and the need for personal mobility.
Will this momentum in sales stay?
Analysts expect that the January-March quarter is likely to clock strong 8-10% growth in the segment thanks to the low base of last year. So, while growth is expected to moderate from the levels seen during the 42-day festive period, demand remains strong. A rise in sales of sub-125cc motorcycles and scooters in the segment, as well a growth in fast-moving consumer goods in rural India, seems to suggest that the rural economy has “weathered" sub-par monsoons well, a report by ICICI Securities said.
Is the industry likely to see any challenges?
Uncertainties regarding how the monsoon and rural incomes will affect rural sentiment in the longer term remain. Further price hikes and accelerated adoption of electric two-wheelers could affect internal combustion engine two-wheelers. Domestic sales in April-November were at a record 19 million in FY19, but only 12 million in the same period this year. While the gap between the peak and this year’s sales has started to narrow, there is still significant ground to cover. The industry expects to hit pre-Covid volumes only in 2025.