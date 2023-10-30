Two-wheelers: Driving to an electric future?
Petrol two-wheeler makers will continue to push vehicles for some time before going aggressive on electrification
Domestic overall two-wheeler sales increased 4% in the first half of FY24, and estimates suggest they will easily top 17 million units by the year-end. Yet, sales would be significantly below the peak levels of the pre-covid era. Mint explains why.
Next Story
₹456.050.14%
₹433.5-0.72%
₹2,265.252.04%
₹1,111.350.36%
₹119.9-0.63%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message