Tyre manufacturers to witness 13-15% higher demand in FY22: Icra

“In line with the overall auto industry, tyre demand contracted sharply in Q1 FY2021 due to the nationwide lockdown, but recovery in tyre demand was stronger and faster as tyre volumes reached the pre-covid levels in Q2 FY2021 and witnessed a healthy growth in the subsequent two quarters. ICRA expects domestic tyre demand to increase at a CAGR of 7-9% (in units) between FY2022 and FY2025, aided by stable replacement demand, a pick-up in OEM demand and exports," said Srikumar Krishnamurthy, vice-president and co-group head, ICRA.

