Tyres to get tags based on fuel efficiency

NEW DELHI : India plans to label tyres as per their fuel efficiency and rolling resistance in a wider effort to empower consumers and allow them to take informed decisions about their purchases.

A high-level government panel comprising officials from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), ministry of road transport and highways and automobile testing agencies are exploring the initiative, a government official said on condition of anonymity.

“It is a work in progress at the moment. If labelling has to start for a huge range and capacity of tyres, we need to identify common parameters that will be tested to assign a particular label. In this case, it is wet grip and rolling resistance," the official said.

Once the rules are implemented, tyres will have ratings based on its rolling resistance—a parameter indicating fuel consumption—and wet grip—a crucial safety feature indicating a tyre’s braking ability on a wet road.

The (government) official however said the government is looking at ways to deal with the challenge that India doesn’t have enough testing facilities, which is crucial before labelling starts.

An tyre industry executive said with labelling, buyers can easily get an idea of what kind of tyre they are looking for. “While tyres with less rolling resistance can add to fuel efficiency, they may be bought by truck owners. Tyres with wet grip may offer more safety," the executive said.

Amit Panday contributed to the story.

