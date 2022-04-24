UFlex-Asepto to set up India’s first U-shape paper straw line

On the launch of the new line, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, President & CEO, Aseptic Liquid Packaging Business, UFlex Ltd, said, "In the wake of prohibitions on use of single use plastic coming into force across the world, including Indian government upholding its decision to not exempt some plastic straws from the impending ban, this move by UFlex is not just significant but also timely. With the launch of U-shaped paper straws, we are ready to change the dynamics of the industry. We are constantly looking for strategic ways to improve the environmental performance of our products and create avenues for superior, convenient, and sustainable packaging. The line’s installation for ready-to-drink aseptic liquid packaging at our Sanand facility is a great example of our company's commitment toward creating better and safer products for our future generations."