UFlex-Asepto to set up India’s first U-shape paper straw line

UFlex-Asepto to set up India’s first U-shape paper straw line2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
- The sizes available in U-Shape paper straws will be 145mm and 165mm that will be attached to and utilized for portion packs for juices and other beverages
UFlex Limited, a flexible packaging material solution and polymer science company, has announced its initiative to bring a sustainable change to its fold by setting up India's first U-shaped paper straw manufacturing line for its aseptic liquid packaging business. The manufacturing line is being set up at its existingaseptic liquid packaging plant in Sanand, Gujarat.
By becoming India’s first and world’s fastest-speedline U–shaped paper straw manufacturing company, UFlex through its aseptic liquid packaging brand Asepto continues its efforts to create a sustainable and clean environment.The paper straw manufacturing line will boast of fully automated Dutch technology, offering a production capacity of approximately 2.4 billion straws annually.
The sizes available in U-Shape paper straws will be 145mm and 165mm that will be attached to and utilized for portion packs for juices and other beverages. UFlex paper straws will be food grade, moisture-resistant and made from sustainably sourced papers, which are 100% recyclable.
On the launch of the new line, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, President & CEO, Aseptic Liquid Packaging Business, UFlex Ltd, said, "In the wake of prohibitions on use of single use plastic coming into force across the world, including Indian government upholding its decision to not exempt some plastic straws from the impending ban, this move by UFlex is not just significant but also timely. With the launch of U-shaped paper straws, we are ready to change the dynamics of the industry. We are constantly looking for strategic ways to improve the environmental performance of our products and create avenues for superior, convenient, and sustainable packaging. The line’s installation for ready-to-drink aseptic liquid packaging at our Sanand facility is a great example of our company's commitment toward creating better and safer products for our future generations."
"After the successful installation and commissioning, we aim to attain 100 million straw production in the first month and raise it to 200 million in the next couple of months. We aim to produce 2.4 billion straws annually. The aesthetics and quality of the product are at par with global standards." he further added.