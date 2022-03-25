The Russia-Ukraine war is opening up opportunities for Indian companies to scale up operations in Europe through acquisitions.

One of them is Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd (DBRL), which is closing in on at least two acquisitions of refractory producers in Europe as it is bullish about the prospect of increased demand from cement and steel companies in that continent, managing director and chief executive officer Sameer Nagpal said.

The plan is to scale up operations already supported by operations of Dalmia Bharat Refractories started in 2019 through the acquisition of specialty refractory maker GSB Group, Nagpal said in an interview.

“We are looking at acquisitions in Europe as it is a large region that produces a large quantity of steel and therefore has huge demand for refractories and our footprint there is small. There are a couple of interesting acquisition opportunities outside of Germany, which we are exploring now. These should materialize in the next couple of months," Nagpal said.

This comes against the backdrop of Indian steel companies and engineering exporters getting enquiries from the EU since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out.

The geopolitical situation has prompted European companies to look for local supply chains and it is here that DBRL’s presence through its German refractory operations is helping it grab acquisition opportunities being presented in the region, Nagpal said. He, however, did not disclose the target companies but said both were outside Germany.

Early this month, Dalmia-OCL, the refractory business of the Dalmia Bharat Group, merged all its domestic businesses, including Dalmia Refractories Ltd, Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd, and GSB India, into one consolidated entity, DBRL. The consolidated entity will pursue global ambitions but also proposes to list its operations on BSE later this year providing about 25% of its public shareholding a bigger platform for trading.

The company is expanding its refractory operations in Europe, but the present Russia-Ukraine conflict has increased the energy cost of steel and cement mills in the continent substantially and these mills are now resorting to production cuts, Nagpal said. This may reduce refractory demand from these prime consuming segments, but also presents an opportunity for Indian steel companies to fill the vacuum with higher steel exports to Europe.

Already, Indian steel companies such as JSPL have seen fresh export orders for steel from Europe on the rise in recent months as the continent is exploring new import markets with supplies from Russia and Ukraine drying up.

India also plans to boost wheat exports to fill the void left by Ukraine conflict, with Egypt, Israel, Oman, Nigeria, and South Africa having approached it to secure wheat supplies as reported by Mint earlier. Indian exporters of iron and steel, jewellery, chemicals, plastics, aluminium, marine products, and machinery are also gearing up to increase their shipments to the EU to try and fill a shortfall caused by disruptions to Russian exports.

“With Indian steel exports growing, the potential for refractory sales in domestic market has increased giving the company opportunity to scale up its revenues," Nagpal said.

DBRL is also expanding its export basket, which contributes about 10% to its revenue. The company aims to double its revenue from present ₹1,200 crore till FY25.

“We will soon be exporting our refractories to North America, which has presented a market as duty there on Chinese refractories (China accounts for 65% of global refractory production) is huge. That presents a big enough market for Indian products. Also, we are present in the Middle East and Africa while Europe should also provide big opportunity for us for exports," Nagpal said.

